It’s not too late to join our yoga programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Senior Yoga is back and runs on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. through Nov. 16. All levels welcome; while the class focuses on seniors, others who feel their health can benefit may attend.
Held in the library’s Community Room, this program is free thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation. Registration forms are available on the library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library. We will be using chairs, but if you prefer a mat, please bring your own.
Kids can still sign up for Yoga & Art this fall. This fun and unique program will inspire your child to be active and creative, while having fun. Held on Thursdays at 4 p.m. through Oct. 28 (no class on Oct. 7). For children in first through sixth grades, this program is free thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation. Pre-registration is required as space is limited; forms can be found on library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library.
September’s book club book is “The Bookman’s Tale,” a novel by Charlie Lovett. Read this thrilling new Shakespearean mystery which you will enjoy if you love books. Come pick up the book anytime at the library. Meeting to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.
We are pleased to announce the dates for our fantastic Friends of the Library Book Sale Fundraiser: Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Sunday is bag day. We are still accepting donations for our sale of books, DVDs and audio books in good and clean condition. Donations can be placed in the container behind the library.
Do you love the library? We’re currently looking for a part-time staff member and some volunteers to help us out. Give us a call, email or stop by to ask for more information. For further details on library happenings, contact us at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.