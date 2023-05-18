Blossburg Memorial Library hosts Preschool/ Homeschool Story Hour on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. through May 30. Kids and their caregivers enjoy time socializing, listening to books, and participating in educational activities. Free and fun!
The next Book Club meeting will be on Tuesday, May 30 at 4 p.m. We will be discussing “Home Reading Service,” a novel by Fabio Morabito. Stop by to borrow a copy of this book. Anybody can join us, even if they haven’t read the book yet.
Join us for “All Together Now,” a free Community/ Family Night full of pizza and fun activities for all ages, on Tuesday, June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Make new friends, see your neighbors, be creative, eat pizza and learn about all of our upcoming free summer programs. Everybody is welcome.
Did you know that we host Mahjong every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in our Community Room? Free and fun, newcomers are welcome. We’ll teach you to play.
Contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for further information on any of our programs or initiatives and follow us on Facebook to see all of our updates.