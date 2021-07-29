Baking competitions heat up in Aug. when angel food cake, chocolate cake, apple pie and cookie/brownie/bar desserts are featured in special PA Preferred baking contests at the annual Tioga County Fair.
Bakers compete not only for cash prizes, but first place winners can also compete at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg in January 2022. Entrants may not have won first place in these competitions at any other fair in 2021.
Each contest is open to any individual who is a Pennsylvania resident. Each contest is limited to one entry per person. Entries must be submitted for judging on cardboard.
The recipe must be submitted with each entry, printed on one side of 8½ by 11-inch paper with a list of all ingredients, quantities and the preparation instructions. Entrant’s name, address and phone number must be printed on the back side of the page.
Entries must be brought to the fairgrounds on Sunday, Aug. 8, between noon and 5 p.m. Baking contest entries will be included in the Baked Goods Auction on Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m.
Entries that require refrigeration after baking must indicate so in the recipe. Those entries will not be sold or otherwise distributed for consumption.
Angel Food cakes must be made from scratch. If possible, Pennsylvania Egg Quality Assurance Program eggs should be used. Prizes at the county level are $25 for first place, $15 for second place, and $10 for third place.
For the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest, entries must include at least 60% apples in the filling. It does not need to be a “traditional” two-crusted apple pie and it can have a variety of fillings. The entire pie must be submitted in a disposable pie pan. Prizes are $25 for first, $20 for second and $15 for third.
The Homemade Chocolate Cake must be a layered chocolate cake with frosting, both made from “scratch.” The cake recipe must feature chocolate or cocoa as a main ingredient, and all ingredients and decorations must be edible. Prizes are $25 for first, $20 for second, and $15 for third.
The PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies-Brownies-Bars contest is open to youth, age 8 through and including 18 years old only. The entry must include two PA Preferred ingredients. Prizes are $20 for first, $15 for second, and $10 for third.
At the state competition, first place for these baking competitions is $500.
Complete rules can be found in the 2021 Tioga County Fair Book, at TiogaCountyFair.com or call 570-537-3196.