The guitar/banjo bluegrass duo Dave Cavage and Josh Sudigala will play and sing a combination of traditional bluegrass sounds with elements of jazz, swing and new grass at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Sudigala of Tunkhannock plays guitar and Cavage of Carbondale plays banjo. Both sing and write songs.
At this show, the audience will hear great traditional bluegrass tunes such as “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” “Down the Road” and “Big Spike Hammer”; some standard instrumentals, like “Salt Creek,” “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” and “Groundspeed”; and numerous original tunes.
Cavage was a founding member of the acclaimed bluegrass band Hickory Project. Sudigala later joined the band. In 2016, they began performing classic tunes, along with original material and blazing instrumentals as a duo.
Sudigala, known for his fiery solos and rock solid rhythm, has roots in traditional bluegrass and a vision for the new bluegrass movement. Cavage is a master of the five-string banjo and known for his lead and harmony singing. In addition to bluegrass music, he also plays jazz and swing tunes on tenor guitar.
Audience members are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages. For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220. For more information, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.