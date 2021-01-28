Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Endless Mountain Music Festival based in Wellsboro released a music video by Corky Siegel, a Chicago native who “has earned an international reputation as one of the world’s great blues harmonica masters.”
This is the third in a series of music videos that are being released on consecutive Wednesdays and feature some of EMMF audiences’ favorite guest artists.
Corky Siegel’s video performance is free and, beginning on Jan. 27, can be viewed anytime on the EMMF website at www.endlessmountain.net.
Not only is Siegel a harmonica virtuoso, but also a composer, blues pianist and singer. In 1964, when he was 21, Siegel and Jim Schwall formed the legendary Siegel-Schwall Band which was instrumental in the Great Blues Revival of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Throughout his career, he has broken musical boundaries and is credited with wiping out the distinction between classical and blues music and creating an original musical genre.
On stage, whether he plays the harmonica or the piano, is performing solo, with an ensemble or an orchestra, Siegel generates excitement, energy and lots of applause.
He has performed at three EMMF festivals. The first was in 2007 when Siegel and the festival orchestra performed a piece he had written titled “Symphonic Blues.” He wowed audiences again when he returned for the 10th anniversary in 2015 and the following year (2016). Siegel will be back in 2022.
On the video are six songs he wrote. “Something’s Wrong” is a blues-based polka he performs with the Siegel-Schwall Band. It ends with Siegel doing a harmonica-piano improv. “Counter Intuitive” is a piece that features Siegel and his Chamber Blues Ensemble performing his juxtaposed classical and blues music. Siegel sings and plays harmonica on “Deja Vous,” a blues-based shuffle that was filmed in Australia. For “Am I Wrong About You,” a blues piece, Siegel plays piano and sings. “Seven Hands on the Piano” is played boogie style by the Chamber Blues Ensemble with Siegel at the piano. “Opus 17 — Complimentary Colors” features Siegel on the harmonica and a string quartet.
The seventh is “Billie Jean” written by Corky Siegel and Jim Post featuring country blues-style harmonica and vocals.
On the video, Siegel also welcomes viewers into his home and talks about why performances today may be different but better.
Being released next week on Wednesday, Feb. 3, is a music video featuring swing, jazz and stride pianist Bram Wijnands, a festival favorite.
For tickets to this summer’s concerts, call the Endless Mountain Music Festival Box Office at 570-787-7800 or visit www.endlessmountain.net.