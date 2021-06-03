At 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, the Gabe Stllman Band with special guest Kat Riggins of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., will perform on the Coolidge Theatre stage in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
The Deane Center is the last stop for Stillman and Riggins on their short tour that precedes their performance at the Billtown Blues Festival being held June 11, 12 and 13 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville.
“We are excited to be coming back to the Deane Center and look forward to playing hard-stomping blues, both fan favorites and new music,” said Stillman, ace guitarist and singer who leads the band. Stillman won the 2019 Gibson Guitar Award at the International Blues Challenge. It propelled him into the national spotlight as a touring artist.
While the trio’s electrifying sound is unmistakably rooted in American blues, the group draws deeply from influences of soul, R&B, funk, and New Orleans jazz and blues music.
The band with Colin Beatty of Williamsport on bass guitar and Ray Hangen of Buffalo, N.Y. on drums, will perform original songs from Stillman’s album “Flying High,” which was released in 2020. Stillman recorded “Flying High” with the blues band, The Nighthawks.
They will also play songs from Stillman’s newest album with the working title “Just Say the Word.” It will be released this September and includes 15 tracks, 13 of them originals that he wrote during the pandemic. The album will be released by the Vizztone label in Boston.
Kat Riggins is also a prolific songwriter. Her latest release on the Gulf Coast Records label is “Cry Out” and is nominated for Contemporary Blues Album of the Year at the 42nd Blues Music Awards being held on June 6. Beatty and Hangen will also be backing her.
To make dinner reservations and order a meal, call the Red Skillet 570-787-4545, located in the same building as the Coolidge Theatre.
To reserve a table, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220. Traditional chair seating is also available. The audience may bring snacks and beverages.