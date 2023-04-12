ELKLAND — The Northern Tioga school board granted tenure to Kierstan Le, district psychologist, at their meeting on Tuesday, April 11.
“We commend Kierstan for her leadership and mentoring of other faculty,” said superintendent Diana Barnes.
Barnes also reported that outside monitoring of federal ARP/ESSER funds has begun.
“This isn’t an audit, but it will prepare for the audit,” Barnes said. “And that should go pretty smoothly.”
Building and Grounds manager Daren Bryant said that the crew has started mowing and that “the baseball fields are our main priority.”
Bryant also said that all outstanding repairs on district buildings have been completed, and that all elevators have been inspected and are in compliance.
One special education teacher and one teacher’s aide will retire from the district as of the end of the school year. One industrial arts teacher was approved for hire at Williamson High School, effective August 2023.
In other business, the board approved an increase in reimbursement of teacher costs for Praxis tests. The district will now reimburse teachers $200, an increase of $50. This reimbursement only applies to “instructional add-on” Praxis tests taken after the teacher has their initial certification in their subject.
Three additional AED devices were approved for purchase at approximately $1,500 each.
Students of the Month were recognized. They are: Jaelyn Young from Westfield Elementary; Natalie Grab from Cowanesque Valley Middle School; Ayden Silvernail from R.B. Walter Elementary; Lexi Smalley from Williamson Middle School; Max Millard from Clark Wood Elementary.
Not present were Students of the Month Mason White from Williamson High School and Dakota Shedden from Cowanesque High School.