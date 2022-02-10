We begin several weeks ago at From My Shelf book store in downtown Wellsboro. I was there to pick up a copy of “A Homesteaders Son,” a book by an old friend whose family had befriended Janet and I just after we arrived on the Colville Indian Reservation. That was many years ago, far away in a land of big mountains, deep snows, Indians, ranchers. We were just beginning our lives together. I was a newly minted federal forester and Janet, a teacher.

Don McClure, the rancher who wrote the book, had passed recently and we wondered how the McClure family was doing. I googled the family and talked with a son and then I ordered “The Homesteader’s Son” (which Don had written many years ago) from My Shelf since I had lost my copy somewhere.

A week or so later, I asked Kasey at My Shelf if my book had come in; it had, she said. She handed it to me and I opened up the front cover page. On the inside of that page it said, “Kerry and Janet, Memories last a lifetime .Best Wishes, Don McClure 2003.”

I stared in disbelief. What? How? We had owned that very book at some point in our lives, loaned it to someone and it disappeared. I asked Kasey where she had ordered the book from. She replied, “From a thrift store somewhere in the Midwest.” I showed her the inside cover. Now it was her turn for a mind bend.

“Colville,” or “the Res” as many called it, was an isolated place in northern Washington above Coulee Dam where 11 or so tribes (including Chief Joseph and his Nez Perce) had quite literally been herded to in the late 1800s. It was an area our government did not want … until they did.

Nespelem, the village near where we lived on the “Agency” and also Joseph’s grave site, was in the high prairie. I worked in the timber at higher elevations throughout the Res.

We lived in the National Health Service quarters in a small village. There were folks from all over, other foresters, local Native American employees and even an American Japanese family who befriended us and taught Janet how to make “Chinese food.”

It was a different world for us. We learned some new things. The older Japanese American couple had once lived in the Santa Anita racetrack stables as “internees.” At first we didn’t understand what they meant. Neither of us had seen that from our history books or at home.

I can’t remember how we met the McClures, but I do remember an early invitation to a dinner with the McClures and Doodles, the Indian game warden and his wife at Doodle’s home. The two families were close friends. Little did I realize how close.

Shortly after we began eating dessert, there was some quick movement and then complete silence. I looked at Don, who had a piece of cherry pie splattered on his face, and then at Doodles, who had a smile on his. Both wives had what I would call “smirks” on theirs.

We waited for fighting to begin. Instead everyone erupted in laughter. Janet and I looked at each other. Then all of them began to explain at once. Mixed into that piece of cherry pie on Don’s face was a set of beaver castors (i.e. beaver testes for those unfamiliar with trapping beavers). It seems that it was an annual ritual to sneak a set into something edible once a year.

Why castors? Well, it also seems that Don and Doodles had an agreement where Don caught the beaver, Doodles skinned and hooped it to dry, while Don gave Doodle’s family a gallon of milk. The castors were a byproduct of this arrangement.

We realized the humor was a bit different here. We fit right into that, although much of the humor was more subtle, like the old wood cook stove sitting at the entrance to their ranch with a sign on it saying, “Open Range.”

There were many facets of this relationship with the McClures. Friends worked and played with the family. We went on hiking/horse packing trips into the high Pasayten Wilderness of the North Cascades with them.

We were asked to help with herding/branding on the Columbia lowlands. With hundreds of cows calling out, we branded their calves and put children (mostly Native American kids) on them for a brief “bull” ride. Janet did the family cooking since Gerry, Don’s other half, was doing a zillion other things.

We went to Indian powwows and witnessed the wild and dangerous “Stampede,” an Indian rodeo with a race through the wild, rocky hills above the rodeo grounds, and horses going down with riders and some horses not getting up.

We saw life very differently after living there. Some of it was quite harsh, like the numbers of dead, open range horses after a deep snow winter or attempting to trap a cougar (who was enjoying many sheep meals) as an apprentice with Doodles and only getting belly fur.

I still have a pile of sheds from mule and whitetails caught in deep snows which I would lug out at the end of a day, stuck in my belt while cruising timber. It was a remote and beautiful world and here was a pretty diverse group of folks living in it. And then we left.

In the early 1990s, I took our youngest in an old truck (to be delivered to a relative in Oregon) to school at University of Washington in Seattle via the Res and arrived at the McClure’s home with no warning. Don was just coming out the door, looked at us and smiled. He said, “How would you gents like to go herd some cattle and calves off Indian land before someone shoots them?”

Of course we said yes, nodding our heads while realizing that we could die. We didn’t, but our horses knew what they were doing. We swam a small river and pushed cows and calves out of riverside brush, with Don yelling directions at us. My son Raed, at one point said, “Dad, I think he really wants us to do that.” It was funny later.

That was the last time I had seen the McClure family which brings us full circle to that long ago signature from Don. It made me realize how much I missed that life and just how much a book store can help that memory.