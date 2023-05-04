The Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Club recognized Madeline Gage as the Young Woman of the Month for May.
Madeline, 17, is the daughter of Susan and Nathan Gage of Wellsboro. She is enrolled in the advanced placement and college prep curriculums.
In school, Madeline is active in Connectors, student council, National Honor Society, cross country and track.
Outside of school, she enjoys running, crocheting and enjoying nature.
After graduation, Madeline plans to attend Cornell University majoring in government.