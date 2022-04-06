The Wellsboro Business and Professional Women’s Club hosted outdoor survivalist Rose Anna Moore at the March meeting.

Moore responded to a call from the History Channel encouraging her to submit a video to be one of the outdoor survivalists chosen to be on the reality TV show, “Alone.”

Of the 20,000 submissions, Moore’s video of making a six by four-foot primitive game trap with homemade triggers earned her one of the 24 spots to audition for the show. Each finalist had to demonstrate their survival skills for a panel of experts, and Moore was one of ten selected to be on the show.

After two weeks of training on skills that she would need while alone in the wilds of British Columbia, everything from potential encounters with predators to how to operate the camera equipment, she set off on what would become a life-threatening adventure.

Moore she described her experiences being alone in the sub arctic climate on Chilko Lake, British Columbia, including eight grizzly encounters, frostbite and near starvation. After facing every obstacle, she was forced to leave after 37 days when a medical team, during a wellness check, said that her physical condition was life threatening.

As a result of being in “fight or flight” mode the whole time, her physical and mental recovery continues today. She has PTSD from being stalked by a 700-pound bear for three hours. Despite her trauma, she says that she would repeat the experience if given the opportunity.

Moore is not only a world class, large game hunter, she is also owner of Moore’s Sports Center in Wellsboro. However, retail is not her first love. Her greatest, personal rewards come from the more than 50 youth and adults that she coaches in archery teams.

Although she is proud of their success in competitions, she is most proud of providing opportunities for the traditionally underrepresented through her nonprofit “This Is My Quest.” She is using her “Alone” fame to raise awareness of the benefits that people of all ages and abilities can gain from participating in archery and the outdoors.

The Wellsboro BPW meets on the second Monday of the month at Timeless Destination. Dinner from the menu is at 5:30 p.m., followed by the guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. and a short business meeting at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Monday, April 11. Guest speaker will be Laura Lee Robinson, owner of Emerge Healing Arts & Spa. She will speak about “Relaxation in the Modern World.”

The BPW welcomes guests. Contact President Priscilla Walrath for dinner reservations at 570-724-2056 or jaw10@epix.net.