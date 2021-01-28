Mackenzie Patterson, a senior at Wellsboro Area High School, has been chosen as the Young Woman of the Month for December 2020 by the Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Clubs.
Mackenzie, 17, is the daughter of Adam and Debby Patterson of Wellsboro.
She is enrolled in the college prep curriculum and is active in National Honor Society, a senior class officer and a member of student council. Outside of school, she enjoys being a member of the Covington Baptist Church worship team and children’s ministries.
She plans to attend Geneva College to major in business and human resource management and to minor in social work.