Sarah Mosher, a senior at Wellsboro Area High School, has been chosen as the Young Woman of the Month for September 2020 by the Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Clubs.
Sarah, 18, is the daughter of Jennifer Mosher of Wellsboro.
She is enrolled in the college prep and honors curriculum and is active in band ensembles, choral ensembles, basketball, National Honor Society and Connect 4. Outside of school, she enjoys reading, singing, playing piano and saxophone.
She plans to attend Mansfield University for elementary education.