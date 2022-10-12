Mackayla Patterson, 17, has been selected as the Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Club Young Woman of the Month for September.
Mackayla, a senior enrolled in the college prep curriculum, is the daughter of Adam and Debby Patterson of Wellsboro.
She is active in Dickens Ensemble, Women’s Ensemble, Connect 4, student council and National Honor Society. Mackayla also serves as the co-secretary for the Class of 2023.
Outside of school, she volunteers with AWANA and enjoys spending time with family and friends.
After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year college majoring in elementary education.