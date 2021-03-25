Wellsboro Business & Professional Women member, Bev McKnight, recently presented a check to Wendy Erway, nursing home administrator for The Green Home in Wellsboro.
This donation was made in loving memory of Past State President, Jane Barndt, who lived in the Laurels and the Green Home for the final years of her life.
The donation will go toward paying for a laptop which can be used by The Green Home residents in conjunction with the iN2L (It’s Never Too Late) System. This system was purchased several years ago with donations from the community to Friends of Soldiers and Sailors.
The iN2L System was built on the idea that it’s never too late for a fulfilling life – one with joy, purpose and meaningful social connections. iN2L offers content-driven engagement to support social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise, memory support and areas of interest with touch screen systems ideal for both group engagement and individual experiences.