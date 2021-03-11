The Bradford County commissioners and Conservation District have announced the 2021 sign up for residents and businesses that are seeking assistance in addressing streambank erosion problems. Applications will be taken at the Conservation District office no later than April 30.
Funding was awarded to the Bradford County commissioners through a Growing Greener grant provided by the Department of Environmental Protection. The primary purpose of the Growing Greener program is to improve water quality within the Commonwealth.
Conservation District staff will inspect each site submitted to collect preliminary data and rank projects for the limited funding. Priority will be given to sites where a home, business, sole access to a home or business, or utility is threatened, however all streambank erosion problems will be considered.
Project applications are available at the Conservation District office at the Stoll Natural Resource Center in Wysox, on the Conservation District’s website (bccdpa.com), and BCCD’s Facebook page.
If you have questions or are unable to obtain an application, call Tess Flynn-Belles at the Conservation District at 570-485-3129.