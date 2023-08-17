Bradford-Tioga Head Start Inc. is committed to providing all children with school readiness opportunities. This includes making sure children are safe and healthy. Ensuring children are up to date with immunizations is just one way to reach that goal.
August is “National Immunization Awareness Month” and highlights the importance of immunizations, especially for children, since late summer is usually a time when many families begin preparing to send their children back to school. This is a crucial time to add routine childhood immunizations to their back-to-school checklist.
Every state requires school aged children to get vaccinated against certain communicable diseases. Below is a summary of vaccination requirements for Pennsylvania schools:
•Four doses of tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis.
•Four doses of polio.
•Two doses of measles, mumps, rubella.
•Three doses of hepatitis B.
•Two doses of varicella (chicken pox) or evidence of immunity.
The immunization schedule for children is designed to provide immunity early in life, before children are likely to be exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases.
Some vaccines require more than one dose to provide your child with the best protection. Each recommended dose is important.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start works with families, from the time a child enrolls to the time they transition to kindergarten, to ensure they are up to date with immunizations.