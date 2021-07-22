Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass will present hymn classics with a contemporary flair at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 on the outdoor stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
The First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro is sponsoring this event. There will be a free will offering.
The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards. These instruments blend together to create a time of innovative worship that will be enjoyed by all generations.
Secular and sacred music critics alike describe the group’s concerts as “superb in every way”; “innovative and well played” and “Truly, an unforgettable experience.”
Formed four decades ago in Detroit, the King’s Brass is comprised of professional musicians from across the country that desire to use the instruments they love to lead others in praise and worship. Based out of Fort Wayne, Ind., the group plays more than 150 concerts per year from coast to coast as well as international destinations.
The King’s Brass’ 18th recording is titled “Christmas Joy.” This CD, released on the Summit Records label (www.summitrecords.com), welcomes guest organist Samuel Metzger. Selections include: “Good Christian Men,” “Rejoice,” “Nutcracker — Dance of the Sugar Plums,” “What Child Is This,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing,” “Carol of The Bells,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Joy to the World” and many more.