Motorists are advised of a lane restriction next week on Route 1005 (Roseville Avenue) in Roseville Borough, Tioga County for a bridge inspection.
On Tuesday, August 22 the contractor will be inspecting the bridge that carries Roseville Avenue over Mill Creek. Motorists can expect a lane restriction with flagging. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.