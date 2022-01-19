Tioga Publishing Co.’s family of newspapers, The Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette, Free Press-Courier and Potter Leader-Enterprise, is giving readers an opportunity to grab post-holiday cash while asking residents to shop locally.
For the first time ever, our newspapers are conducting the “Shop Small & Win it All” promotion, with 20 participating businesses in Bradford, Potter and Tioga counties.
From now until noon Jan. 31, readers can visit any or all of the participating businesses listed here and drop off the matching entry ticket found on pages 2A and 12B of today’s paper for a chance to win one of 20 bundles with $60 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets — totaling $1,200 in lottery tickets.
An entry box will be available at each of the participating businesses. Then, on the afternoon of Jan. 31, each of the 20 businesses will draw a winner from the box and notify that person by phone.
“This is an opportunity to get people through the door and see what these wonderful businesses have to offer,” said Jillian Butters, advertising manager for Tioga Publishing. “This contest also gives readers a chance to win some lottery tickets while shopping local.”
The 20 participating businesses for “Shop Small & Win it All” include:
- Jimmy’s Park Hotel at 127 Troy St., Canton
- Colonial Inn at 2248 N. Williamson Road, Covington
- Abundant Blessings at 9 N. Main St., Coudersport
- A&W West End Grill at 431 US-6, Coudersport
- Bleu Daffodil Boutique at 114 N. Main St., Coudersport
- Mitchell’s Bookkeeping & Tax Service at 208 W. Beech St., Coudersport
- Potter Leader-Enterprise at 6 W. Second St., Coudersport
- Heritage Springs Marketplace at 50 W. Wellsboro St., Mansfield
- Rosie’s Restaurant at 6 Wellsboro St., Tioga
- CS Sports at 81 Main St., Wellsboro
- Fox’s Pizza Den at 7 Charleston St., Wellsboro
- From My Shelf Books at 7 East Ave., Wellsboro
- Heritage Farms at 2937 Stony Fork Road, Wellsboro
- Kelly’s Canyon Country Crafts at 5 East Ave., Suite 109, Wellsboro
- Krout’s Creations at 5 East Ave., Suite 102, Wellsboro
- Pizza ‘n’ Stuff at 130 E. Main St., Westfield
- Penn Oak Realty Inc. at 65 Main St., Wellsboro
- The Wellsboro Gazette at 25 East Ave., Wellsboro
- Wild Asaph Outfitters at 71 Main St., Wellsboro
To enter, you must be 18 years of age. Photos will be taken when you pick up your prize. You may enter as often as you like, but only original entry forms may be used. Entries must be placed in person; no mail-in entries will be accepted.