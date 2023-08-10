At 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 12, more than 30 singers and dancers are bringing Broadway to the Stony Fork Creek Campground stage at 658 Stony Fork Creek Road, Wellsboro for the Second Annual Broadway Under the Stars Fundraiser Concert for Hamilton-Gibson Productions.
This fun, family-friendly show will open with Ramon Duterte and an ensemble of singers performing “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”
First Position Dance Studio Alumni Dancers Olivia DiMarco and Taylor Nickerson, Rachel Davis and Emily Kies will perform “Big Spender” from “Sweet Charity” with singer Anne Acker.
The dancers and singers come from Lawrenceville, Liberty, Mansfield, Morris, Wellsboro and Westfield.
Bring lawn chairs and cash for raffles. Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the event.
There is a fee for admission.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.