C&N is bringing financial literacy education to students and residents in Tioga County. Students at Rock L Butler Middle School and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device.
Through the Banzai online courses, students manage a budget, save for a goal and deal with unexpected financial pitfalls.
Other resources, which include articles, calculators, and personalizable coaching sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at cnbankpa.teachbanzai.com/wellness.
“Thanks to C&N, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” said Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “We wouldn’t be able to provide these tools without their support.”
C&N is working with Banzai to build financial literacy in the Tioga County community by investing time, money, industry experience and a variety of bank resources. Through their help, students have access to Banzai learning tools, virtual or in-classroom presentations from a C&N expert and class visits to a branch to see it all in person.
Banzai resources are used by over 100,000 teachers across the U.S. These educational tools align with state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital skills and an ideal way for anyone in the community to increase their financial literacy. After finishing the Banzai courses, users will know how to track their money, recognize financial trade-offs and plan for a financially sound future.
Teachers interested in using Banzai can visit cnbankpa.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.
For more information about Banzai visit banzai.org.