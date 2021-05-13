C&N recognized the importance of investing in local education with donations totaling $800,000 to area Educational Improvement, Scholarship and Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Organizations. These donations were made under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.
The following organizations were presented with checks to support their mission for providing strong educational programs:
In addition to these organizations, C&N supported other educational program throughout their footprint including:
Bradford County — Athens Area School District — $19,000, Epiphany Academy Scholarship — $6,000, Saint Agnes Academy Scholarship — $6,000, Sayre Area School District — $7,000, Sullivan County Area School District — $13,900, Towanda Area School District Foundation — $22,000 and Troy Area School District — $19,000
Lycoming County — Pennsylvania College of Technology Community Arts Center — $20,000; Pennsylvania College of Technology Foundation — $6,000; St. John Neumann Regional Academy Scholarship — $11,500; First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania — $198,000 allocated to 18 school districts including these ones in Lycoming County: East Lycoming Area — $6,900, Jersey Shore Area — $8,800, Loyalsock Area — $6,900, Montgomery Area — $13,900, Montoursville Area — $8,600, Muncy Area — $6,900, South Williamsport Area — $6,900, Warrior Run Area — $6,900, Williamsport Area — $13,900.Potter, McKean, Cameron
- Austin Area School District — $5,200
- Coudersport Area School District — $14,000
- Galeton Area School District — $7,000
- Port Allegany Area School District — $7,000
- Cameron County Area School District — $12,300
The following organizations in Southeastern Pennsylvania, which includes the counties of Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Chester, were also presented with checks to support their mission for providing strong educational programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County — $5,000, Bucks County Community College Foundation — $10,000,Bucks County Free Library — $25,000, Bucks County Historical Society — $15,000, Centennial Education Foundation — $8,000, Council Rock Education Foundation — $8,000, Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin/Easttown — $5,000, Lakeside Youth Services — $30,000, The Pathway School — $30,000, Central Bucks Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $13,900, Center School — $30,000, Henkels Foundation — Plumstead Christian Academy — $30,000, Heritage Conservancy — $8,000, Pearl S. Buck International, Inc. — $20,000, United Way of Greater Philadelphia & South NJ — $5,000, West Chester Area Education Foundation — $24,000, Walnut Street Theatre — $5,000, YMCA of Bucks County — $10,000, Foundation for Jewish Day Schools of Greater Philadelphia — $20,000, Libertae — $30,000, ProJeCt — $20,000, United Way of Bucks County — $10,000, Chester County Futures — $5,000, Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc. — $20,000, North Penn School District Educational Foundation — $15,000, North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club, Inc. — $10,000, Bristol Riverside Theatre — $5,000Tioga County
- Commonwealth Charitable Management — $20,000
- Endless Mountain Music Festival — $10,000
- General Council of Assemblies of God — Covenant Scholarship Organization — $11,500
- Tioga County Foundation — $56,000 allocated to the school districts below
- Wellsboro Area — $22,000
- Southern Tioga Area — $14,000
- Northern Tioga Area — $20,000
- Trinity Lutheran Church and School — $30,000
“At C&N, we believe we play an important role in our local communities. It all starts with our youth – doing our part to provide them with valuable opportunities to learn and grow will lead to a brighter future for all of us,” said Brad Scovill, president and CEO of C&N.