At 7:30 p.m. next Friday, May 19, The Revelers, the Southwestern Louisiana-based six-member super group, will take the stage to perform their brand of zydeco, Cajun and swamp pop music in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
This is the sixth and final concert of the Wellsboro Community Concert Association’s 2022-2023 season.
Band members include: songwriter Blake Miller on accordion and fiddle; Chas Justus on guitar, Daniel Coolik on fiddle and guitar, Glenn Fields on drums, Trey Boudreaux on bass guitar and Chris Miller on saxophone.
“In Wellsboro, we will play and sing original tunes from our most recent album ‘At the End of the River’ (Au Bout de La Rivière) along with traditional Cajun and zydeco songs and may throw in some blues, country, western swing or honky tonk,” Chris Miller said.
“On stage, we enjoy talking about where we come from and where our songs originated. Many people don’t realize there is a difference between music from aouthwest Louisiana. They think all of this type of music is from New Orleans.”
For more information or tickets call 570-724-6220 or visit www.wellsborocca.org.