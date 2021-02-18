On Tuesday, Feb. 16, political candidates began obtaining signatures on petitions for the May 18 Municipal Primary Election.
The Gazette will publish announcements for people seeking political office in this year’s primary. There is no cost to publish the initial announcement.
Announcements should be brief and may include a color photograph of the candidate. Candidates may email their information to gazette@tiogapublishing.com, mail it to PO Box 118, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or drop it off at our office at 25 East Ave., Wellsboro. All announcements should include your political party, the position you are seeking, the municipality in which it is located and a contact number.
This newspaper reserves the right to edit announcements for publication.
The last day to circulate and file nominating petitions with the county Voter Registration Office is Tuesday, March 9.
The last day to register to vote in the primary is May 3.