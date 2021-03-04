Dean’s list
Thiel College in Greenville announces that Christian David Kemp, a sophomore from Knoxville, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. A student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale while being enrolled full time to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre announced the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits: Elizabeth Macias of Wellsboro, Abigail Lewis of Columbia Crossroads and Brooke Harvey of Covington.