Named student-athletes
Shelby Alexander from Liberty was one of 70 Mansfield University student-athletes to earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete recognition for the recently completed 2021-22 season. Alexander is a member of the women’s cross country and track and field teams for the Mounties. To be eligible, the 2021-22 student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.
Silas Wagaman from Wellsboro was one of 297 Bloomsburg University student-athletes to be named a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes for 2021-22. Wagaman is a member of the football team at Bloomsburg. To be eligible, the 2021-22 student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.
Academic recognition
Nolan Frederick of Blossburg made dean’s list for attaining academic excellence during the spring semester at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport. Frederick, the son of Lisa and Bob Frederick, is majoring in industrial design. He is a 2020 graduate of North Penn-Mansfield High School.