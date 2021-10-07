Return to campus
Elmira College welcomed students back to campus for the fall term, including: Ashley Applebee of Mansfield, Kathleen Frantz of Troy, Cheyenne Fromille of Millerton, Renee Gosselin of Lawrenceville, Kaitlynn Hoffman of Shinglehouse, Amanda Johns of Columbia Cross Roads, Heidi Jones of Millerton, Teish Peterson of Osceola, Sydney Romania of Mansfield, Allison Stermer of Millerton, Paige Stilts of Elkland, Olivia Volino of Tioga, Arian Wilcox of Troy, and Allison Haslund of Millerton.