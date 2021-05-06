Dean’s list
Elmira College released its dean’s list for academic achievement for the winter 2021 term. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher. Students recognized include: Lauren Smith of Covington, Paige Stilts of Elkland, Abigail Volino of Tioga and Olivia Volino of Tioga
Inducted
The following people were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Markaley Everett of Lawrenceville and Nicole Hummel of Westfield, both students at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Scholar athletes recognized
The Bloomsburg University athletic department virtually recognized a record 246 scholar-athletes for their academic successes over the course of the past two semesters. Scholar-Athlete recognition was awarded to those who achieved a grade point average of 3.25 or higher during the past two semesters or who have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25, including: Silas Wagaman from Wellsboro, a member of the men’s cross country/track and field team; Dahlia Hosey from Wellsboro, a member of the women’s cross country/track and field team; and Olivia Pagano from Galeton, a member of the women’s volleyball team.
Graduates
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford graduated 263 students at its Commencement exercises at noon on Sunday, May 2. Local students expected to graduate are: Emma McClaren, Associate of Science, nursing, of Knoxville; Rebecca Janelli, Bachelor of Science, biology, of Wellsboro; and Katey Pacific, Bachelor of Science, psychology, of Wellsboro.