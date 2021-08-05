Dean’s list
Jules Jones, of Lawrenceville, is among more than 1,100 students at Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y., named to the spring 2021 dean’s list with special distinction. Dean’s list recognition is awarded to students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50. Jones is a member of the Canisius Class of 2024, majoring in Pathfinders.
Tufts University in Medford, Mass. recently announced the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors is Vicky Yang, of Troy, class of 2023. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Toni Marchand, of Tioga, has been named to the spring 2021 trimester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.