Today

Some passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.