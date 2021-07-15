Dean’s list
Rochester Institute of Technology announces its spring 2021 dean’s list. Undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40. Local students named to the dean’s list include: Meg Borek of Columbia Cross Roads, who is in the imaging science program, and Tyler Repard of Liberty, who is in the human-centered computing program.
Bucknell University at Lewisburg has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Brock Burleigh, class of 2021, from Columbia Cross Roads, has achieved dean’s list status for spring 2021.
Graduates
Emily Ione Farrer of Mansfield has been awarded a Bachelor of Science in education/library science summa cum laude from Kutztown University.