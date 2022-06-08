President’s list

One hundred five students have been named to the Mansfield University President’s List for the spring 2022 semester for attaining at least a 4.0 GPA: Madisyn Baxter of Columbia Cross Roads, Associate of Applied Science, radiology technology program; Sarah Craig of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Education, early childhood and elementary education with special education second certification program; Kirsten Dreps of Liberty, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing program; Charisma Grega of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; Cara Griffith of Mansfield, Bachelor of Social Work, social work program; Ashley Hall of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science, psychology: school psychology program; Sarah Hart of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science, business administration program; Holden Kennedy of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science in Education, early childhood and elementary education program; Abigail Medina of Elkland, Bachelor of Science, psychology: forensic program; Alyssa Messmer of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Arts, English: professional writing program; Evan Munyon of Millerton, Bachelor of Science, computer and information science: computer science program; Michaela Newell of Troy, Bachelor of Social Work, social work program; Jedidiah Newhart of Troy, Bachelor of Arts, history program; Hannah Noshirvan of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science in Education, professional studies in secondary education: English education program; Burdette Passmore of Troy, Bachelor of Arts, sociology: general applied program; Mariah Pino of Covington, Bachelor of Science, psychology: counseling program; Courtney Russell of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science in Education: professional studies in secondary education: social studies: history education program; Amanda Rutledge of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science, graphic design program; Adam Shay of Columbia Cross Roads, Bachelor of Science, computer and information science: information systems program; Ariana Sullivan of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science, psychology: forensic program; Tamsyn Valashinas-O’Donnell of Tioga, Bachelor of Science, safety management program; Kendal Warren of Mansfield, Bachelor of Arts, sociology: general applied program; Deja Weaver of Covington, academic exploration program program; Matthew Weed of Mansfield, Bachelor of Arts, political science program; Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse, Bachelor of Science in Education, early childhood and elementary education with special education second certification program; Emilie Zuchowski of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science, psychology: counseling program.

Samuella Erway of Mansfield was named to the spring president’s list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss., on attaining a 4.0 grade point average.

Dean’s list

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Grove City College on attaining a GPA of 3.40 tor higher: Sarah Cornish of Westfield, Ellianna Fry of Tioga and Bergen Weiner of Osceola

The following students at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., were named to the spring dean’s list: Owen Fitzwater of Knoxville and Baleigh McClaren of Knoxville.

The following students at Wilkes University were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester for obtaining a minimum 3.5 grade point average: Abigail Lewis of Columbia Crossroad and Brooke Harvey of Covington.

Evan Kies of Westfield is one of more than 700 students at Lebanon Valley College in Annville named to the dean’s list for the spring semester for maintaining a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Kies is pursuing a bachelor of music in audio and music production and is a graduate of Cowanesque Valley High School.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 1,950 students who were named to the spring semester dean’s list, including: Scout Abel of Tioga, sophomore, psychology; Luna Alexander of Wellsboro, senior, communication studies; Bethanny Boyce of Tioga, senior, special education (PK-12)/early childhood (PK-4); Elijah Compton of Mansfield, senior, digital forensics cybersecurity; Aliah Davison of Troy, junior, languages and cultures; Nicole Hummel of Westfield, senior, business administration-management, economics; Brooke Knecht of Mainesburg, senior, business administration-management; Sophia Oliver of Troy, junior, social work; Silas Wagaman of Wellsboro, junior, undeclared; Justin Wilcox of Wellsboro, sophomore, psychology.