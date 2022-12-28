Inducted
More than 90 student scholars were recently inducted into the Frederick Douglass Institute for Academic Excellence at Bloomsburg University, a Commonwealth University, including Parker Mann of Wellsboro and Sophia Oliver of Troy. Requirements to become a part of the FDI Student Scholar Program are to maintain a GPA greater than 3.0, participate in at least two FDIAE events each semester, contribute to an FDI legacy project, and promote social justice and DEI ideals.
Dean’s list
Nicholas Webster of Wellsboro was one of the students at Misericordia University in Dallas who qualified for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher in the fall 2022 semester.
Nolan Frederick of Blossburg was one of the students at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport. who was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. He is majoring in industrial design.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has announced students who achieved dean’s list recognition on earning a 3.0 GPA or greater for fall 2022 semester, including Alicia Gingrich of Galeton.