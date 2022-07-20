Academic recognition
The following local residents have been named to the dean’s list on attaining a GPA of 3.4 or higher at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester: Tyler Repard of Liberty, human-centered computing program, and Caleb Nuss of Wellsboro, biomedical engineering program.
Graduated
The University of Utah at Salt Lake City, Utah, congratulates Leehye Kang of Youngin-Si, South Korea, who was among the more than 8,000 graduates honored during the 153rd general commencement ceremony on May 5. Kang earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Cum Laude, in psychology in fall 2021.
The following students from Tioga County have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of May 202: Logan A. Wiest, Covington, M.S. in safety sciences; Abby Lauren Williams, Liberty, B.S. in chemistry; and Colin Kilborn, Mansfield, M.S. in health services administration.