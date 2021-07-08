Named to dean’s list
Brett T. Rudy of Wellsboro was among more than 1,875 students named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better to make the dean’s list. Rudy is a sophomore kinesiology major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.
Bucknell University at Lewisburg has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. The following students have achieved dean’s list status for spring 2021: Torie Tezik, class of 2022, Coudersport; Catherine Craig, class of 2023, Mansfield; and Kailyn Carr, class of 2022, Tioga.
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named more than 400 students to its spring 2021 dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Among those named to the dean’s list were: Dylan J. Meyer, sophomore, criminal justice, Mansfield; Zackary M. Carr, freshman, mechanical engineering, Tioga; and Rebecca J. Janelli, senior, biology, Wellsboro.
Graduates
Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb. has celebrated the success of its graduates this spring, including Christopher Richardson of Wellsboro, who earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Utility Line.
Baylor University in Waco, Texas celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during commencement ceremonies May 6-8. Among the graduates was Haley Ann Zuchowski of Wellsboro, who earned a Master of Social Work from the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.
Trenton Cersoli of Millerton was among more than 1,400 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown (Ohio) State University’s spring commencement. Cersoli earned a Master of Science in engineering — chemical.