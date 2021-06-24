Dean’s list
SUNY Morrisville announced that Kirsten Florio, of Wellsboro, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Kirsten is majoring in hospitality management. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester.
Wilkes University announced the dean’s list for the spring semester, including Brooke Harvey of Covington and Elizabeth Macias of Wellsboro. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
The dean’s list honor at Lock Haven University recognizes achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher during the spring semester. The following local students made the list: Jonathan Barroqueiro of Coudersport, majoring in criminal justice; Bryce Bauer of Emporium, majoring in sport management; Jayna Brodnicki of Morris, majoring in business administration; Alyssa Creech of Coudersport, majoring in preK-grade 4/early child; Christopher Davis of Coudersport, majoring in chemistry; Trent Fowler of Coudersport, majoring in health and physical education; Sarah Huck of Wellsboro, majoring in psychology; Gabriel Leach of Middlebury Center, majoring in biology; Jessica McCarthy of Wellsboro, majoring in health sciences; John Minnich of Mansfield, majoring in health and physical education; Gianna Ricci of Tioga, majoring in biology; Brynn Ripley of Wellsboro, majoring in health and physical education; and Dane Sevinsky of Coudersport, majoring in health sciences.
More than 2,100 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University at Conway, S.C. were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester, including Joseph Propheta, a management major from Wellsboro. Students who make the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.
Susquehanna University at Selinsgrove announced its dean’s list students for the spring semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher. Those honored include: Kristen Bair, Wellsboro, a neuroscience major and a graduate of Wellsboro; Nicholas Call, Columbia Cross Roads, a sociology and psychology major and a graduate of Troy; Rachel Chamberlain, Wellsboro, is a neuroscience major and a graduate of Wellsboro; Katie Earle, Westfield, a political science and legal studies major and a graduate of Cowanesque Valley; Carrigan Honeyfield, Mansfield, a political science and public policy major and a graduate of North Penn-Mansfield; Grace Lathrop, Millerton, a music education major and a graduate of Troy; Ryland Lawton, Port Allegany, is an international studies-comparative cultures major and a graduate of Port Allegany; Taylor Mengee, Wellsboro, a management major and a graduate of Wellsboro; and Matthea Mitchell, Mansfield, a biology major and a graduate of North Penn-Mansfield.
President’s list
Samuella Erway of Mansfield was named to the spring president’s list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average.
Graduates
Elmira College celebrated its graduation on June 6. The exercises included 169 undergraduate and 23 graduate students, including: Brittany Boyce of Tioga, Bachelor of Science; LeAnn Cole of Millerton, Bachelor of Science; Delaney Ruef of Westfield, Bachelor of Science; Alexandria Smith of Millerton, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Smith of Covington, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Sterling of Millerton, Bachelor of Science; Abigail Volino of Tioga, Bachelor of Science; and Christopher Volino of Tioga, Bachelor of Science.
Bucknell University presented degrees on May 23. The following students had degrees conferred: Brock Burleigh, B.S. in mechanical engineering, from Columbia Cross Roads, and Grace Monroe, Master of Arts in English-literary studies, from Columbia Cross Roads.
Elmira College celebrated graduation on June 6 with 95 honor graduates receiving summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude honors: Brittany Boyce of Tioga, magna cum laude; Delaney Ruef of Westfield, cum laude; Lauren Smith of Covington, cum laude; and Abigail Volino of Tioga, cum laude.