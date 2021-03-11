Dean’s list
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 420 students to its fall 2020 Dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Among those named to the Dean’s list were: Kendra L. Colegrove, senior, psychology major, of Elkland, and Rebecca J. Janelli, senior, biology and pre-medicine major, of Wellsboro.
Jules Jones, of Lawrenceville, is one of more than 1,100 Canisius College students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list or merit list. Jones is a member of the Canisius Class of 2024 and pursuing a degree in biology, which is housed in the College of Arts & Sciences in Buffalo, N.Y.
Inducted
The Elmira College Kappa Omicron Chapter of the Gamma Sigma Epsilon National Chemical Honor Society held a virtual student induction on Feb. 26. Paige Stilts, of Elkland, was one of 13 students inducted. Gamma Sigma Epsilon is a national chemistry honor society.
Published
Grace Heckman, a senior psychology student at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford had a flash fiction story, “Dinner Will Be Ready Soon,” published in the award-winning student literary magazine on campus, Baily’s Beads. She is from Wellsboro. To read all of the works in Baily’s Beads, visit bailysbeads.org.