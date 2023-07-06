Presents research
Three students from Tioga County at Indiana University of Pennsylvania presented original research during IUP’s Scholars Forum, held as part of IUP’s Research Appreciation Week. They include:
• Sierra Farrington, an ecology, conservation, and evolutionary biology major from Covington, presented two research posters: “Effects of the herbicide Glyphosate on fish species composition in a Western Pennsylvania stream” (Dr. David Janetski, biology, is the research project faculty mentor) and “Development of a Ghost Town Trail Spatial Database to Assist in Mapping and Economic Impact Analysis” (Dr. John Benhart, Department of Geography, Geology, Environment and Planning, is the research project faculty mentor). Farrington is the daughter of Ellie Farrington and Doug Farrington and is a 2020 graduate of North Penn-Mansfield High School. She received the Sutton Scholarship.
• Hilary Fernandes, an ecology, conservation, and evolutionary biology major from Millerton. She presented a research poster, “Using GIS to Reconstruct the Past Geography of an Urban Place: Blairsville, PA, 1930.” Dr. John Benhart, Department of Geography, Geology, Environment and Planning, is the research project faculty mentor. Fernandes is the daughter of Alphon Fernandes and Shannon England-Fernandes and is a 2020 graduate of North Penn-Mansfield High School. She received the Sutton Scholarship.
• Emma Williams, a respiratory care major from Liberty. She presented her research, “How incentive spirometry techniques are being instructed among healthcare professionals.” Jack Albert, Department of Nursing and Allied Health Professions, is the research project faculty mentor. Williams is the daughter of Joseph Williams and Lisa Williams and is a graduate of North Penn-Liberty Junior High School. She received the Lambda Beta Honors award and is a member of the Respiratory Care Club.
Academic recognition
Ian A. Woods of Mansfield was recognized by the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, on earning a 4.0 grade point average for the spring 2023 semester, earning him a place on the dean’s list.
More than 100 students have been named to the Commonwealth University-Mansfield president’s list for the spring 2023 semester on earning a 4.0 grade point average. Among the students named to the list were: Desiree Bulkley, Lawrenceville; Kevin Butters, Troy; Katie Case, Troy; Kirsten Dreps, Liberty; Tabatha Eodice, Wellsboro; Charisma Grega, Mansfield; Ashlyn Harkness, Columbia Cross Roads; Karsen Kennedy, Wellsboro; Zoe Kohler, Covington; Sophia Kurtz, Wellsboro; Anna Lewis, Columbia Cross Roads; Alyssa Messmer, Wellsboro; Sydni Miller, Mansfield; MacKenzie Morris, Gaines; Sarah Mosher, Wellsboro; Evan Munyon, Millerton; Hailey Neal, Wellsboro; Hannah Noshirvan, Mansfield; Mariah Pino, Covington; Amy Potter, Covington; Bryce Ripley, Millerton; Stephanie Robinson, Elkland; Jacob Singer, Wellsboro; Savanna Snyder, Millerton; Ashleigh Southard, Elkland; and Emilie Zuchowski, Wellsboro.
Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg congratulates the nearly 2,000 students who were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list on earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0). The following local students were honored: Scout Abel from Tioga, Ryann Adams from Wellsboro, Luna Alexander from Wellsboro, Janie Barrett from Columbia Cross Roads, Jonelle Brennan from Wellsboro, Gaven Davis from Lawrenceville, Aliah Davison from Troy, Eisana Flowers from Mansfield, Ayden Magli from Middlebury Center, Sophia Oliver from Troy, Gabriella Stephens from Tioga, Riley Stoltzfus from Wellsboro and Silas Wagaman from Wellsboro.
Dean’s list status, which is awarded to students at Lehigh University in Bethlehem who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Drew Macensky of Galeton in the spring 2023 semester.
More than 340 students have been named to the Commonwealth University-Mansfield dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester on earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher. Among those named to the dean’s list were: Luke Aldinger, Morris; Shelby Alexander, Liberty; Mya Allen, Roaring Branch; Timothy Allen, Wellsboro; Seth Anderson, Troy; Pamela Berryman, Mansfield; Hunter Brion, Mansfield; Abbie Cady, Ulysses; Ariana Carleton, Wellsboro; Jacob Case, Troy; Caitlin Chamberlain, Millerton; Rita Champaign, Wellsboro; Emily Chervanka, Mansfield; Kerrah Clymer, Wellsboro; Brody Cole, Troy; Danielle Crotsley, Troy; Ashley Dexter, Lawrenceville; Logan Dibble, Knoxville; Caelan Dick, Mansfield; Tawyana Dinsmore, Wellsboro; Elizabeth Doyle, Wellsboro; Emma Eglesia, Mansfield; Shae’anna Farr, Tioga; Rileigh Gerges, Wellsboro; Aleksandr Goncharov, Mansfield; Dylan Hembrooke-Turner, Millerton; Britlyn Higgins, Mansfield; Kylea Higgins, Mansfield; Andrew Janelli, Wellsboro; Dawcin Jones, Columbia Cross Roads; Elizabeth Kahl, Mainesburg; Daniel Keyser, Wellsboro; Katherine Kulish, Sabinsville; Heather Kyzer, Troy; Madison Lewis, Morris; Jessa Lohr, Wellsboro; Shantel McCaslin, Troy; Zachary McCloskey, Mansfield; Victoria McElrath, Wellsboro; Darren McFall, Wellsboro; Abigail Medina, Elkland; Russell Mee, Wellsboro; Lucianna Minoia, Mansfield; Seth Neal, Westfield; Jedidiah Newhart, Troy; Dane Packard, Troy; Jaime Palmer, Wellsboro; Kaylie Patterson, Elkland; Abby Perry, Mansfield; Jackson Pritchard, Westfield; Ryleigh Rachiele, Galeton; Dashiell Reasinger, Mansfield; Hayley Ridge, Roaring Branch; Madelyn Rudy, Wellsboro; Amanda Rutledge, Mansfield; Samuel Scafidi, Mansfield; Sarah Spohn, Mansfield; Alaina Stanley, Lawrenceville; Ashley Stille, Morris; Elizabeth Stinger, Lawrenceville; Ruby Stocks, Wellsboro; Gabriella Thomas, Lawrenceville; Isaac Tice, Mansfield; Sydney Tubbs, Wellsboro; Deja Weaver, Morris Run; Micaiah Welch, Mansfield; Adriannah Wheeler, Lawrenceville; Elizabeth Williams, Covington; and Heidi Zuchowski, Wellsboro.
The following students from Tioga County have been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on having a grade point average of 3.25 or higher: Meghan Collister, Blossburg, B.S. in nursing; Sierra Farrington, Covington, B.S. in biology/ecology, conservation and environmental; Naomi M. Ruth, Covington, B.S. in chemistry; Emma Victoria Williams, Liberty, B.S. in respiratory care; Madison Kimberly Burd, Mansfield, B.S. in interior design; Angela Marie Debockler, Middlebury Center, B.S. in hotel, restaurant, tourism, and event management; Hilary Fernandes, Millerton, B.S. in biology/ecology, conservation and environmental; and Skylar Kathleen Runyan, Wellsboro, B.A. in psychology.
Raiden C. McLaughlin of Mansfield was named to the Wichita State University dean’s honor roll for spring 2023 on earning at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Caleb Nuss of Wellsboro was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester on earning a grade point average of 3.40 or higher. Nuss is in the biomedical engineering program.
Graduates
On Sunday, June 4, 172 members of the Elmira College Promising Class of 2023 and 30 graduate students received their degrees including Amanda Johns of Troy, Bachelor of Science, and Allison Haslund of Millerton, Bachelor of Science. Haslund was also recognized for graduating summa cum laude.
Honors and prizes
Each year, an Elmira College senior is awarded the Sharon Cosloy-Blank ‘66 Science Prize for demonstrating excellence in scientific research in the areas of molecular biology, genetics, and/or biochemistry. This includes students who have completed a summer research program at another institution. This year’s recipient was Paige Stilts ‘23, Elkland.
Christian Kemp of Knoxville was among the 69 student-athletes at Thiel College in Greenville named to The Presidents’ Athletic Conference spring 2023 Academic Honor Roll. The PAC Academic Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes who have earned a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher during their semester of competition. Kemp is a senior studying business administration/sports management and competes on the track, men’s tennis and the PAC’s Sportsmanship team(s). He is a graduate of Cowanesque Valley H.S.
Amanda Johns of Columbia Crossroad was one of 36 students who participated in the annual Elmira College Nurse Pinning Ceremony in Gibson Theatre as part of Commencement weekend activities. The ceremony recognizes students who have completed the requirements for a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Linda Avery of Tioga was among nine students to be recognized at the Soaring Higher Leadership Award Ceremony. Students apply and are selected to attend the program, which is based on “The Student Leadership Challenge: Five Practices For Becoming an Exemplary Leader” by James Kouzes and Barry Posner. Throughout the 10-week program, students participated in individual and group activities that uncovered insights into their strengths and weaknesses. They learned to use their self-knowledge to make better choices. Before the Awards Ceremony, the Soaring Leaders presented multi-year plans they hope to achieve and to practice their skills.