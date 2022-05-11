Earns doctoral degrees
Five doctoral degrees were awarded during at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania's commencement exercises on May 8. Glorianne Dziuba, of Millerton, is among those being awarded in advanced research administration. Dziuba is an assistant professor and chair of the Department of Nursing and Allied Health Science at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, where she teaches in the nutrition and community health education programs. Dziuba is a Registered Nurse and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, is board certified in advanced diabetes management and is a Community Health Education Specialist. She and her husband Steve live in Mansfield. They are most proud of their four children who are now out of the nest and making positive contributions in the world. In her spare time, Dziuba enjoys playing piano, choral singing, cooking, hiking and gardening.
Earns bachelor's degree
A local student graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania on May 7 with a bachelor’s degree will be honored at IUP commencement for completing studies with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Abby Williams, a chemistry major from Liberty, is the daughter of Joseph and Lisa Williams. She is a 2018 graduate of North Penn-Liberty Junior Senior High School. She is the recipient of the Sutton Scholarship, the Ronald L. Marks Scholarship, and the IUP APSCUF (faculty union) scholarship. She was a Crimson Guide (IUP admission tour guide), a group fitness instructor, vice president of the American Medical Student Association, a Student Success Leader, Cru, the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics and did research as an undergraduate.
A total of 1,021 students received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at a commencement ceremony on May 8, including Jailin Bolt of Millerton, Rebecca Harding of Blossburg, Mary Stager of Tioga and Bryce Zaparzynski of Mansfield.