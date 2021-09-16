Academic recognition
The Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 president’s list: MacKenzie Baird of Tioga, Spencer Compton of Wellsboro and Ashley Stiger of Covington. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list.
In addition, Southern New Hampshire University also recognized the following students on being named to the summer 2021 dean’s list: Krystal Downs of Westfield, Desiree Ives of Blossburg and Klayton Roupp of Liberty. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.