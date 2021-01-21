Supports charities
Grove City College student Ellianna Fry of Tioga and colleague entrepreneurs raised a record amount for charity. Through the Grove City College’s Entrepreneurship education, eight local charities have an additional $4,878 this year to advance their good works.
The donations — which set a record for the class — represent the profits from businesses created by students in the eCommerce course taught by Yvonne J. English ‘97, assistant professor and executive director of the College’s Center for Entrepreneurship + Innovation.
Students created companies that made and marketed a variety of products and enjoyed varied levels of success. Fry ‘23 and team members Jael Compton ‘22, Jonathan Skee ‘21 and AJ Bernsdorff ‘23 raised $699.31 through the Free Indeed Jewelry Co. for Reaching Up and Reaching Out, Mercer.
Dean’s list
More than 2,325 students have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Kutztown University, including Emily Ione Farrer of Mansfield. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
Bucknell University at Lewisburg has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. The following students have achieved dean’s list status: Brock Burleigh, class of 2021, from Columbia Cross Roads; Catherine Craig, class of 2023, from Mansfield; and Kailyn Carr, class of 2022, from Tioga.
Sydney Tremper of Wellsboro earned at least a 3.5 GPA to be named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Evan Kies of Westfield is one of more than 800 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Kies is pursuing a bachelor of music in audio and music production at The Valley. Kies is a graduate of Cowanesque Valley High School.
Brett T. Rudy of Wellsboro was among more than 1,800 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. Rudy is a sophomore kinesiology major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.