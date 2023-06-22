Graduates
Brett T. Rudy of Wellsboro was graduated summa cum laude from The University of Scranton’s class of 2023 on May 21. Rudy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology from The University of Scranton. He will be attending the University of Delaware to pursue a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Emma Eccher, from Wellsboro, graduated from Cedarville University, Ohio, this spring with a Doctor of Pharmacy.
Bucknell University in Lewisburg celebrated over 800 graduates including Catherine Craig of Mansfield from the Class of 2023 on Sunday, May 14.
Inducted into society
Cedar Crest College in Allentown announces Maddison Minyo of Covington was inducted into the Delphi Society for the spring 2023 semester in recognition of outstanding academic achievements. Delphi recognizes exceptional students who have completed 86 or more total credits and maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.8 or above.
Academic recognition
The dean’s list, prepared at the end of each semester, recognizes those students who have achieved academic distinction at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven with a scholastic average of 3.5 or higher. Students who were named to the dean’s list include: Brandy Foresman, Wellsboro; Riley Freeman, Wellsboro; Emily Kreger, Morris; Gabriel Leach, Middlebury Center; Jessica McCarthy, Wellsboro; Roy McClelland, Columbia Cross Roads; and Taylor Nelson, Liberty.