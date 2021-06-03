Graduates
Caleb Ryan Fitzwater, of Knoxville, received a bachelor of science with distinction in civil engineering from Clarkson University in May.
Isaiah Erway from Mansfield graduated from Cedarville (Ohio) University on the weekend of April 30-May 1 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.
John Weiner recently earned a degree from Grove CIty College on May 15. Weiner earned a BS mechanical engineering degree in mechanical engineering and is from Osceola.
Dean’s list
Nazareth College, located in Rochester, N.Y., announces that Baleigh McClaren of Knoxville has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. McClaren is studying music therapy. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours to be included on the dean’s list.
More than 1,500 York College of Pennsylvania students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester, including: Brenna Chilson of Millerton, a senior human services major, and Logan Morral of Wellsboro, a senior nuclear medicine technology major.
A total of 1,466 students have been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the spring 2021 semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, including: Rebecca Harding, of Blossburg, and Mary Stager, of Tioga.
Daniel Freeman of Knoxville has been named to Dickinson State (North Dakota) University’s dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Bergen Weiner, of Osceola, a mechanical engineering major at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction for the spring 2021 semester. Bergen is a 2019 graduate of Wellsboro Area High School and is the son of Dr. and Mrs. John Weiner (Heather) from Osceola. Eligible students for the dean’s list with high distinction must have a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
Recognized as student-athlete
Cortney Parsell of Galeton competed for the Flying Dutchmen of Lebanon Valley College during the spring 2021 sports season. Parsell, a graduate of Galeton Jr-Sr High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Parsell was a member of the women’s golf team, which participated in many events throughout the spring season. On day two of the MAC Championships, LVC compiled their best team score of 414 and finished in fifth place.