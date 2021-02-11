Graduates
Park University in Parkville, Mo. announces its fall 2020 graduates from the university’s flagship Parkville Campus, as well as the Downtown Kansas City, Mo., Independence, Mo. and Lenexa, Kansas campuses, including Arial J. Faber of Raytown, Mo., who received a Master of Public Administration in public management. She is a graduate of Cowanesque valley High School in Westfield.
Lock Haven University congratulates the fall 2020 graduates on receiving their academic degrees, including: Dylan Plume of Wellsboro, who graduated with a Master of Science in sport science: sport and exercise psychology.
Dean’s list
Ithaca College student Braden Ward from Troy was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Susquehanna University at Selinsgrove congratulates its dean’s list students. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0, including: Rachel Chamberlain, Wellsboro, an ecology major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Wellsboro Area High School; Taylor Mengee, Wellsboro, a management major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Wellsboro Area High School; Grace Lathrop, Millerton, a music education major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Troy Sr. High School; Kristen Bair, Wellsboro, a neuroscience major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Wellsboro Area High School; Katie Earle, Westfield, a political science and legal studies major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Cowanesque Valley High School; Carrigan Honeyfield, Mansfield, a political science and public policy major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Mansfield Jr-Sr High School; Abbey Carleton, Tioga, a psychology major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Williamson Jr-Sr High School; Nicholas Call, Columbia Crossroads, a sociology and psychology major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Troy Sr High School; and Matthea Mitchell, Mansfield, a special education major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Mansfield Jr.-Sr. High School.