Dean’s list
Cedar Crest College at Allentown congratulates the following students for making the dean’s list for the spring semester: Maddison Minyo of Covington. The dean’s list recognizes students who have earned a grade point average of 3.65 or higher.
The following students from Tioga County have been named to the spring dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. Dean’s list students, their hometowns, majors, and degrees they are seeking are: Liberty — Abby Lauren Williams, B.S. in chemistry; Emma Victoria Williams, B.S. in respiratory care; Mainesburg — Jodi Custred, B.A. in criminology; Mansfield — Madison Kimberly Burd, B.S. in interior design; Middlebury Center — Angela Debockler, B.S. in hospitality management; Millerton — Maran Leigh Davis, B.S. in fashion merchandising; Roaring Branch — Aleaha Grace Tillotson, B.A. in criminology; Wellsboro — Matthew William Hull, B.S. in safety, health and environmental applied sciences; and Westfield — Christopher Derrick Cope, B.A. in criminology.
Ithaca (N.Y.) College student Braden Ward of Troy was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.