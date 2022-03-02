Dean’s list
Mackenzie Patterson from Wellsboro was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Geneva College in Beaver Falls on attaining a GPA of at least 3.6.
Rebecca Slonaker of Osceola was named to the dean’s list at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown for the fall 2021 semester.
The following students have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for having a grade point average of 3.25 or higher: Sierra Farrington, Covington, B.S. in biology/ecology, conservation and environmental; Emma Victoria Williams, Liberty, B.S. in respiratory care; Jodi Custred, Mainesburg, B.A. in criminology; Madison Kimberly Burd, Mansfield, B.S. in interior design; Angela Marie Debockler, Middlebury Center, B.S. in hotel, restaurant, and event management; Hilary Fernandes, Millerton, B.S. in biology/ecology, conservation and environmental; Aleaha Grace Tillotson, Roaring Branch, B.A. in criminology; Julianna Hindman, Tioga, B.A. in Asian studies; Braeden Glenn Lynn, Wellsboro, B.S. in physics/pre-engineering; Kyle M. Manogue, Wellsboro, B.A. in criminology.
Saint Francis University in Loretto announced students who made the fall 2021 honors lists: president’s (GPA of 4.0) or dean’s (GPA of 3.5), include Ashley Mortimer of Tioga and Hunter Brown of Wellsboro.
Emma Alden Amaral of Mansfield was recognized for academic achievement by being named to the honors list at Keystone College, La Plume, for attaining a grade point average of 3.50-3.69 in fall 2021.
Caleb Nuss of Wellsboro was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester. Nuss is in the biomedical engineering program.