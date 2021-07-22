Graduates
Lock Haven University held its 143rd spring commencement ceremonies in-person on May 7 and 8. The following local students earned degrees: Chase Austin of Tioga, Bachelor of Science in Education in preK-grade 4/early childhood education; Jayna Brodnicki of Morris, Summa cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Brie Edler of Pittsburgh, Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Sarah Huck of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Gianna Ricci of Tioga, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Brynn Ripley of Wellsboro, Summa cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in education in health and physical education.
Kassidy Colton of Troy graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Master of Science in experimental psychology.
Dean’s list
Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb. has released the dean’s honor list for both full and part-time students for the spring 2021 semester. Students named to the dean’s honor list must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above, including Christopher Richardson of Wellsboro.