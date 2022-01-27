Dean’s list
Shippensburg University announced the names of the undergraduates who have earned the distinction of being named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester: Brenna White of Wellsboro, majoring in communication journalism with the College of Arts and Sciences; Nicholas Ricci of Tioga, majoring in computer engineering with the College of Arts and Sciences; Olivia Ryan of Wellsboro, majoring in psychology with the College of Arts and Sciences; Danielle Claycomb of Galeton, majoring in sustainability with the College of Arts and Sciences; and Aidan Patterson of Mansfield, majoring in exploratory studies.
A total of 1,222 students have been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the fall 2021 semester for attaining a 3.50 quality point average or better: Rebecca Harding, a social work major from Blossburg, and Mary Stager, a criminal justice major from Tioga.
SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Kirsten Florio, of Wellsboro was named to the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester on achieving a perfect 4.0 average for the semester.
Graduates
Kaden Martell, of Canton, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health care management, from the Misericordia University at commencement ceremonies held on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021
Rachael Horvath, of Mansfield, has received a Master of Science degree from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. at commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11, 2021.