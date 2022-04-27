Has role in production
Bloomsburg University is hosting its 11th Annual Dance Minor Concert, Finding our Footing, presented by the BU Players and the Division of Theatre & Dance on Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m., and Monday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m., at Mitrani Hall in the Haas Center for the Arts. Admission is free.
Sophia Oliver from Troy is a dancer in the piece “Free Thinking.” This year’s concert features six dance works inspired by a wide variety of topical themes and dance styles. The concert blends student, faculty and staff talents as choreographers, dancers, lighting, costume and sound designers. The themes explored include unconditional love, addiction, cultural trendsetting, trauma recovery/support, self-reliance, free-thinking, inspiration, hope and peace.
Graduates
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford expects to graduate 221 students during Commencement exercises planned for May 1 in the KOA Arena. Local students expected to graduate are: Kendra Lynne Colegrove, psychology, Elkland; Emma Grace McClaren, nursing, Knoxville; and Grace E. Heckman, psychology, Wellsboro.