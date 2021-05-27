Dean’s list
Joshua Zufall of Troy has been named to the winter dean’s list for Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.
Daniel Neff, a junior information technology major from Tioga, was named to the spring dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
President’s list
The Southern New Hampshire University at Manchester, N.H. congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2021 president’s list. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list: Kelli Russell of Blossburg, Sean Elkin of Wellsboro, Danessa Stebbins of Columbia Cross Roads, Jared Dietrich of Mansfield and Ashley Stiger of Covington.
Awards
Pennsylvania College of Technology recently honored its fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates with student achievement awards. Kyle Orion Elliott of Mansfield won the West Branch Susquehanna Builders Association Award, presented to graduates in building construction technology with outstanding GPAs, strong work ethic, ability to communicate well with faculty and a strong commitment to the residential building industry, and Chelsey Jane Horner of Trout Run, nursing, was awarded the Linda F. Clark, BS RN, Memorial Nursing Commencement Award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, exceptional ability in practicum and commitment to lifelong learning.