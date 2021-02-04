New students
Northampton Community College at Bethlehem will welcome new or returning students the week of Jan. 25 for the start of the spring 2021 semester. They will be among more than 7,500 students studying over 100 majors and programs at NCC locations in Bethlehem Township, Monroe County, Southside Bethlehem and online including: Brittany Baldwin of Columbia Cross Roads, Sheena Hicks of Columbia Cross Roads, Kayla Gulliver of Mansfield, Samantha Schrader of Mansfield, Abigail Rumsey of Osceola, Marilyn Fleming of Roaring Branch and Macy Barnes of Wellsboro.
Dean’s list
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business, Pittsburgh, for the fall 2020 term: Madison Hawk, Cogan Station. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a GPA of at least 3.5.
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania named more than 2,200 students to the fall 2020 dean’s list, including Ryann Adams, from Wellsboro, a pre teacher education early childhood (PK-4) major. A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher are named to the dean’s list.
Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, recently released the fall 2020 dean’s list. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher. These students received the dean’s list award: Isaiah Erway of Mansfield.
The following students at Cedar Crest College in Allentown were recognized for making the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester: Maddison Minyo of Covington. The dean’s list recognizes students who have earned a grade point average of 3.65 or higher.
More than 1,600 students were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher. Those recognized include: Brenna Chilson of Millerton, Blake Nelson of Mansfield.
President’s list
Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. named 930 undergraduate students to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester. That’s 10% of the student body with a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester, including Joseph Propheta, a hospitality, resort, and tourism management and management major from Wellsboro.